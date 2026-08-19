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Photo of the week: Fenway Park honors K-9 team’s lifesaving work

Brockton police Sgt. Robert DiLiddo and K-9 Kilo were recognized for helping prepare first responders to care for police K-9s injured in the line of duty

August 19, 2026 06:59 PM • 
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VEG, Service Dog of The Game, 8/4

VEG, Service Dog of The Game, 8/4

Photo/VEG ER for Pets

Brockton Police Sgt. Robert DiLiddo and his K-9 partner, Kilo, joined Dr. Lindsay Kendrick, medical director of VEG ER for Pets’ Boston hospital, during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park on Aug. 4.

Sgt. DiLiddo was recognized for his work supporting Nero’s Law, which allows trained EMS personnel in Massachusetts to treat and transport police K-9s injured in the line of duty.

DiLiddo and Kendrick conduct training that prepares police officers, emergency responders and veterinary teams to provide lifesaving care to injured working dogs.

| RELATED: Mass. bill to transport wounded police K-9s becomes law

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K-9
Police Photographers
Police Photographers
Every week, we select a Photo of the Week from a Police1 member to feature in our Member Newsletter, Police1’s Instagram page and Police1’s YouTube channel. Photos range from cruisers to copters to K-9s, and everything in between.

The next time you come across something inspiring on duty, take out the camera and submit it to Police1! Remember to include your name, department information and some background on the picture!