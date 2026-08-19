Photo of the week: Fenway Park honors K-9 team’s lifesaving work
Brockton police Sgt. Robert DiLiddo and K-9 Kilo were recognized for helping prepare first responders to care for police K-9s injured in the line of duty
Brockton Police Sgt. Robert DiLiddo and his K-9 partner, Kilo, joined Dr. Lindsay Kendrick, medical director of VEG ER for Pets’ Boston hospital, during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park on Aug. 4.
Sgt. DiLiddo was recognized for his work supporting Nero’s Law, which allows trained EMS personnel in Massachusetts to treat and transport police K-9s injured in the line of duty.
DiLiddo and Kendrick conduct training that prepares police officers, emergency responders and veterinary teams to provide lifesaving care to injured working dogs.
| RELATED: Mass. bill to transport wounded police K-9s becomes law
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