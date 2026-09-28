Fla. sheriff’s office defends blocking caller who berated dispatchers 100+ times in 24 hours

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it blocked a caller’s number from its non-emergency dispatch line after he made more than 100 calls in 24 hours filled with insults directed at dispatchers.

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Recorded lines captured the caller repeatedly berating staff, according to the office. Comments included:

“Are you stupid?”

“Did you take your pills today?”

“I’m advising you that you’re not going to tell me what to do.”

The office said the calls were meant to harass dispatchers and tie up the line, not to report a legitimate issue.

The volume and tone of the calls led the office to block the man’s number to protect dispatch operations, the release states. Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith stated that his office had not intended to release the audio from the calls, but that he decided to do so after the caller spread false rumors online.

The block does not stop the man from calling 911 or using other appropriate channels to raise concerns, Smith stated.

“It is really tough to be a dispatcher. FCSO has hardworking and compassionate dispatchers who are here to help save lives and serve the public,” Smith said in the releasr. “They should not be subjected to constant harassment while they are simply trying to do their job.”