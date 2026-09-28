Video: Suspect nearly strikes Nev. officer, hits cruiser, jumps out of moving vehicle during pursuit

SPARKS, Nev. — The Sparks Police Department released body camera and drone video showing the moment a suspect nearly struck an officer in his vehicle.

The Sept. 15 incident began when officers conducted a traffic stop on a known suspect, wanted in a shooting. The suspect stopped his vehicle in a parking lot.

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As officers got out of their vehicles to approach the suspect, drone video shows the suspect abruptly driving away.

He fled the traffic stop and circled around a warehouse before emerging near the officers. He drove toward them at a high speed.

The suspect can be seen striking a cruiser as he made a move to exit the parking lot, injuring an officer.

Body camera footage fshows the suspect firing shots at the suspect as he drove past the officer, nearly hitting the officer. The department did not state whether the suspect was struck by gunfire.

The suspect fled the scene, prompting officers to initiate a pursuit. As officers pursued, the man jumped from the vehicle as it was still moving and fled on foot. The empty suspect vehicle then struck two bystander vehicles.

Body camera video shows officers locating and taking the suspect into custody without further incident. He was charged with battery with the use of a deadly weapon against a police officer, assault with the use of a deadly weapon on a police officer, obstructing and resisting with a deadly weapon and eluding.