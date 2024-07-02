Tractor Supply Company Foundation donates $100,000 to National Police Dog Foundation in support of K9 units nationwide

PRESS RELEASE

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The National Police Dog Foundation is honored to accept $100,000 from Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. The donation comes as part of the retailer’s launch of its Hometown Heroes program and its $1 million donation to charity organizations supporting our nation’s military service members, veterans, and first responders.

“Tractor Supply’s longstanding support for those who serve our country and communities is rooted in our Mission and Values,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. “We are so inspired by The National Police Dog Foundation’s meaningful work with law enforcement K9s. It’s an honor for us to contribute to the incredible impact The National Police Dog Foundation has had in our communities and across the nation.”

“This donation from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation is a significant contribution to the National Police Dog Foundation,” emphasized Judi Reilly, President of the National Police Dog Foundation. “This generosity ensures our K9 heroes receive the care and recognition they deserve, strengthening public safety and honoring their dedicated service.”

The National Police Dog Foundation is committed to raising awareness and funds to purchase, train, and provide veterinary care for active and retired law enforcement K-9s. As an all-volunteer, non-profit foundation, we operate solely on donations to keep our law enforcement K-9 partners safe and healthy. Donations also help replace those K-9s who have fallen in the line of duty and support our annual National Police K-9 Memorial Service.

Your donation, no matter the size, can make a significant difference. Please support our Foundation by visiting www.NationalPoliceDogFoundation.org/donations.

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of Life Out Here through today’s youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. Founded in 2020, the Foundation’s priority areas include supporting agriculture education initiatives through longstanding partnerships with FFA and 4-H, caring for pets and animals, preserving land for future generations, and supporting Hometown Heroes. The foundation expands upon Tractor Supply Company’s charitable work, supporting important causes for customers and Team Members. In 2023, the Company donated nearly $16 million through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers, and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Foundation.