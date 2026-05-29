AI Office Hours: Preparing your agency for the AI era

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

➡️ Register now by completing the “Register for this Police1 webinar” box on this page!

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Artificial intelligence is already changing policing. From report writing and investigations to digital evidence analysis and emerging criminal threats, AI tools are influencing how agencies operate every day. Whether your agency has adopted AI or not, your officers are already encountering it.

Join Christian Quinn, retired Fairfax County Police Department Deputy Chief and a nationally recognized expert on public safety technology policy, for an interactive, audience-driven discussion on the opportunities, risks and realities of AI in law enforcement.

Designed as an “office hours” session, this live conversation gives attendees the opportunity to ask questions, share concerns and explore the practical challenges agencies are facing as AI technologies rapidly evolve. Rather than focusing on hype, this discussion will examine what law enforcement leaders need to know right now to make informed decisions about AI adoption, oversight and policy development.

Questions we’ll explore include:



Should agencies allow AI-assisted report writing?

How are criminals using AI to evade detection or commit crimes?

What happens when AI produces inaccurate information?

Can AI improve investigations without increasing liability?

What policies and safeguards should agencies implement today?

Bring your questions and join this interactive discussion on the opportunities, risks and realities of AI in law enforcement.

Meet our speaker

Christian Quinn

Christian Quinn retired as Deputy Chief from the Fairfax County (VA) Police Department in 2021 after 24 years of service. As a capstone to his career, he led the establishment of FCPD’s Cyber & Forensics Bureau and was responsible for numerous key technical initiatives including body-worn cameras, unmanned aerial systems and implementing a mobile crime lab program.

Christian was assigned to the Organized Crime & Intelligence Bureau for much of his early career, collaborating with state, local and federal partners to help protect the Washington, D.C., National Capital Region.

Following his public service career, Christian joined Brooks Bawden Moore LLC, where he served as Senior Director of Government Affairs and later Vice President of Consulting. He currently serves as Managing Principal of Fulcrum Innovation, a consulting practice focused on public sector technology and related policy and business issues.

Christian has advised legislators, public safety leaders and industry partners throughout the U.S. and internationally on key technology policy and product issues. His work has helped preserve law enforcement’s access to critical technology solutions while ensuring civil liberties remain safeguarded.

He remains active with several law enforcement associations, including the Major Cities Chiefs Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He currently leads the Major Cities Chiefs Association Digital Evidence Working Group and previously served on IACP’s Communications & Technology Committee as chair of the Cyber Subcommittee.

Christian has developed curriculum and delivered training at multiple police academies and has authored articles and policies on topics including the ethical use of artificial intelligence in policing.

Submit your questions for our speaker here.

➡️ Register now by completing the “Register for this Police1 webinar” box on this page!