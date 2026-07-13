Emergency aid, probable cause and a broken arm: three lessons

Emergency aid detentions are judged by objective reasonableness, not traditional probable cause. This article explains how the 11th Circuit applied that standard in Marbut v. Phillips after officers restrained a possible overdose victim, resulting in a broken arm. The ruling matters for law enforcement because it clarifies how courts evaluate medical interventions, criminal probable cause, control techniques and injury claims during fast-moving encounters.

MARBUT v. PHILLIPS, 2026 WL 1450270 (11th Cir. 2026)

Police officers often find themselves responding to situations that do not fit neatly into either a criminal investigation or a purely medical emergency. Marbut v. Phillips provides an excellent example of how courts analyze those encounters and why officers should understand both the emergency-aid doctrine and traditional probable-cause principles.

In Henry County, Georgia, officers responded after Abigail Marbut’s mother reported Marbut had become unconscious and might have overdosed on GHB, a dangerous drug that can cause unconsciousness, respiratory depression and even coma. By the time officers arrived, Marbut had begun to regain consciousness but remained confused and unable to answer basic questions. When she later attempted to walk away from officers and medics, a struggle occurred, resulting in a fractured arm.

Marbut sued the officers, alleging excessive force. The district court granted summary judgment, holding the officers “had probable cause to execute a ‘mental-health seizure’” and “used objectively reasonable force under the circumstances.” When Marbut appealed, the 11th Circuit affirmed qualified immunity for the officers on two separate grounds.

First, the court held the officers had an objectively reasonable basis to detain Marbut under the emergency-aid doctrine. Relying heavily on the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Case v. Montana (2026 WL 96690 (2026)), the court explained emergency situations are not governed by the traditional probable-cause standard. Instead, officers need only an objectively reasonable basis to believe intervention is necessary to prevent serious harm. The court emphasized that officers confronting a possible overdose are not required to resolve conflicting information, determine which medical opinion is correct or engage in calm, judicial-style deliberation while a potentially life-threatening emergency unfolds. Looking at the totality of the circumstances, the officers reasonably believed Marbut might still require emergency medical care.

Officers confronting a possible overdose are not required to resolve conflicting information, determine which medical opinion is correct or engage in calm, judicial-style deliberation while a potentially life-threatening emergency unfolds.

Second, the court held the officers independently had probable cause to believe Marbut had committed a crime. Her mother reported she had likely overdosed on GHB, possession of which is illegal under both federal and Georgia law. Combined with Marbut’s condition and inability to answer basic questions, that information provided probable cause for a seizure regardless of the emergency-aid analysis.

The excessive force claim also failed. Officer Matthew Phillips used a common arm control technique while attempting to prevent Marbut from leaving. Although Marbut suffered a serious injury, the court emphasized a principle that frequently surprises plaintiffs: The existence of an injury does not automatically establish excessive force. The Fourth Amendment evaluates the reasonableness of the force used, not simply the severity of the outcome. The court concluded the officer’s actions were proportionate to the need to maintain control of a rapidly evolving situation and consistent with techniques courts have repeatedly recognized as ordinary and generally acceptable methods of restraint.

Finally, the court rejected the claim that the other officers should have intervened. Officers have a duty to intervene only when another officer is using excessive force. Because the court found no constitutional violation by Officer Phillips, the remaining officers had no obligation to stop him.

For police officers, Marbut offers several important reminders. First, emergency-aid situations are evaluated under an objective reasonableness standard rather than a probable-cause standard. Second, courts often examine multiple legal justifications for a detention, and the existence of one valid basis may be enough to sustain the seizure. Third, a significant injury does not automatically transform a reasonable control technique into excessive force. As always, courts will focus on what a reasonable officer perceived at the time, not on what became apparent afterward.

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