Qualified immunity: Sometimes the court never answers whether the force was constitutional

Qualified immunity can shield an officer from civil liability even when a court does not decide whether the officer’s use of deadly force violated the Fourth Amendment. In Searles v. City of Houston, the 5th Circuit found no clearly established precedent prohibiting the officer’s conduct under closely similar circumstances. The decision shows why qualified immunity cases often turn on factual comparisons with prior rulings.

SEARLES v. CITY OF HOUSTON, 2026 WL 1982559 (5th Cir. 2026)

Few cases illustrate the purpose — and the current controversy — of qualified immunity better than Searles v. City of Houston. The facts are tragic. Houston police officers were attempting to arrest Jalen Randle, who was wanted on several felony warrants, including firearm-related offenses. After a vehicle pursuit ended, Randle exited the vehicle, turned back to retrieve a bag and then turned again while holding an object near his waist. One officer began yelling, “Show me your hands,” but fired before he had even finished the command. Randle was killed. A gun was later found inside the bag.

The suspect’s family argued that the officer used excessive force because the warning was effectively meaningless — there was no time to comply before the shot was fired. Though we’d all like to know what the court thinks about that issue, the 5th Circuit took a different approach.

The court resolved the case entirely on the second step of the qualified immunity analysis: Was there clearly established law that would have informed every reasonable officer this specific conduct was unconstitutional?

The court answered “no.”

The opinion emphasizes a principle officers hear frequently in training but sometimes misunderstand. Qualified immunity does not ask whether an officer made the perfect decision. Nor does it ask whether another tactic might have been better. Instead, the question is whether existing precedent placed the constitutional issue “beyond debate.” That usually requires a prior case involving closely similar facts. Broad statements that officers may not use excessive force are simply not enough.

The more unique or rapidly evolving the circumstances, the more likely courts will focus on whether prior cases truly placed the issue “beyond debate.”

The plaintiffs relied on several prior excessive force cases, but the 5th Circuit found each distinguishable. In those earlier cases, suspects were unarmed, facing away from officers or presented materially different circumstances. Here, officers knew the suspect had outstanding felony warrants involving firearms, had just fled from police, had returned to retrieve an unknown object from the vehicle and appeared to be holding that object near his waist. Even if reasonable people might debate the officer’s decision, the court concluded no prior case clearly prohibited the officer’s actions under those particular circumstances.

One aspect of the opinion is worth noting. The court deliberately declined to decide whether the shooting itself violated the Fourth Amendment. Instead, it moved directly to the “clearly established law” analysis because that issue alone resolved the appeal. This approach reflects the Supreme Court’s repeated instruction that courts may dispose of qualified immunity cases without deciding difficult constitutional questions when clearly established law is lacking.

The opinion closes with an observation that deserves attention. The court acknowledged two parallel realities of these encounters: Officers are often forced to make split-second decisions under dangerous conditions, while families are left to live with the consequences when those decisions end in tragedy. Qualified immunity does not erase that tragedy. It simply recognizes that officers should not face personal civil liability unless existing law clearly warned their specific conduct was unlawful.

For cops, the lesson is straightforward. Qualified immunity is not a substitute for sound tactics, patience or good judgment. It is a legal protection that applies only when existing precedent has not clearly prohibited an officer’s actions under the particular facts confronting them. The more unique or rapidly evolving the circumstances, the more likely courts will focus on whether prior cases truly placed the issue “beyond debate.”

Read more from Ken Wallentine.