New Lexipol leaders bring experience, vision to executive team

PRESS RELEASE

FRISCO, Texas — Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants, has introduced two new members to its executive team, both of whom bring a wealth of experience and leadership acumen to the company. Jason Blais joined the team as Chief Revenue Officer and Michelle Champagne as Vice President of Solution Management.

Blais brings more than 25 years of experience as a front-line contributor and leader in go-to-market functions, including sales, business development, customer success, marketing and account management. Blais will play a central role in Lexipol’s continued growth in service of public safety agencies and professionals across the country.

Champagne spent over six years working at Bain & Co., where she specialized in developing digital products and crafting long-term integrated growth strategies. Her focus will be on spearheading strategic innovations across Lexipol’s comprehensive suite of solutions to better address the needs of first responders and government leaders.

“We are excited to welcome Michelle and Jason to the team,” said Lexipol CEO Bill Nunan. “As we continue to develop and bring solutions to our customers in public safety, excellence in leadership is essential. With the expertise of our executive leadership team and the strength of all our team members, Lexipol will continue to innovate and diligently serve our customers and their communities.”

To learn more about Lexipol, visit www.lexipol.com.


