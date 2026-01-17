BWC: N.Y. officers break through gate to rescue cows from burning barn

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Lewiston Police Department released body camera footage showing a group of its officers saving cows trapped in a burning barn from becoming roast beef.

“When the officers arrived they were advised several cows were still trapped. The three officers worked together under tough conditions to free the cows and get them out of the barn safely before the fire spread,” the department stated.

Video shows the officers entering the barn filled with flames and smoke. The cows can be seen behind a locked gate.

Officers worked to cut chains on the gate as the smoke thickened. Once the gate was opened, officers ushered the cows outside to safety.