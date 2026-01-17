REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC: N.Y. officers break through gate to rescue cows from burning barn

Video shows the Lewiston Police officers working together to cut through locks on the gate and usher the cows to safety

January 17, 2026 08:00 AM • 
Joanna Putman

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Lewiston Police Department released body camera footage showing a group of its officers saving cows trapped in a burning barn from becoming roast beef.

“When the officers arrived they were advised several cows were still trapped. The three officers worked together under tough conditions to free the cows and get them out of the barn safely before the fire spread,” the department stated.

| DOWNLOAD: 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook

Video shows the officers entering the barn filled with flames and smoke. The cows can be seen behind a locked gate.

Officers worked to cut chains on the gate as the smoke thickened. Once the gate was opened, officers ushered the cows outside to safety.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM
Company News
firstnet-big-game-IN-STORY-1920x.jpg
Communications
Public safety’s game plan: FirstNet powers first responders at the Big Game in Santa Clara
FirstNet is powering a resilient connectivity plan to keep first responders mission ready throughout every moment of the Big Game
February 05, 2026 09:56 AM

Animal Control Body Camera Search and Rescue
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com