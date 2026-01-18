REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Video: Wis. deputy hospitalized after cruiser struck by driver who failed to move over

“Do the right thing and what’s required by law. Move over so that these first responders can go home safely to their families,” Waupaca Sheriff Timothy Wilz stated

January 18, 2026 08:00 AM • 
Joanna Putman

WAUPACA, Wis. — Authorities are urging drivers to follow Wisconsin’s Move Over Law after a Waupaca County sheriff’s deputy was struck while responding to a crash, WBAY reported.

The incident occurred on Jan. 6 as the deputy was parked on the side of the westbound highway with emergency lights activated. According to the sheriff’s office, a passing vehicle lost control on icy roads and crashed into the deputy’s squad car.

Video shows the vehicle being rocked, shaken and pushed along the median after the impact.

The deputy, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Sheriff Timothy Wilz issued a renewed warning to drivers.

“Do the right thing and what’s required by law. Move over so that these first responders can go home safely to their families.”

Wisconsin’s Move Over Law requires drivers to switch lanes or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles, tow trucks or any vehicle with hazard lights stopped on the side of the road. The law was recently expanded to include vehicles that are disabled or broken down, according to the report.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that in the last five years, 145 people have been injured and five killed while inside or near a stopped vehicle. Additionally, 73 emergency responders have been struck by passing vehicles while working roadside.

