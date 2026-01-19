Trust under pressure: How police can respond to false ICE activity rumors

By Robert Tornabene

Since Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has increased immigration arrests nationwide, local law enforcement agencies have increasingly been forced to respond publicly to false claims that ICE was operating in their jurisdiction or working alongside local law enforcement.

How agencies formulate that response — how quickly they respond and the language they use — directly affects public perception. Ultimately, these moments determine whether the public trusts or questions the agency.

How prevalent has the issue become?

In just the past year, agencies across the country have been forced to publicly debunk viral claims of ICE activity tied to routine or unrelated law enforcement operations:

January 2026, Appleton, Wis. – A video circulating on social media alleged ICE agents were operating in Appleton. Appleton PD stated the video was false and showed a multijurisdictional drug task force.

October 2025, Bethel, Conn. – Social media posts claimed ICE agents were detaining people in town. Bethel PD clarified the incident involved the execution of a drug search warrant and was not related to ICE activity.

February 2025, Herndon, Va. – Social media rumors and phone calls claimed Herndon Police participated in immigration raids with ICE. Herndon PD issued a denial stating the department did not participate in deportation raids or ICE civil detainers.

February 2025, Milwaukee, Wis. – A fabricated “news release” circulated online claiming the Milwaukee Police Department was working with ICE agents to detain people. The Milwaukee Police Association publicly condemned the fake release.

January 2025, Forest Park & Clayton County, Ga. – Social media posts suggested ICE was operating in the city with local law enforcement cooperation. Both Forest Park PD and Clayton County Police denied the claims and stated they were not partnering with ICE.

January 2025, Bridgeport, Conn. – Parents received social media messages suggesting immigration enforcement actions on school grounds. Bridgeport PD, school officials and the mayor’s office issued a joint statement confirming there was no ICE presence.

Why language matters

What is critically important in each of these incidents is the language local law enforcement uses, which ultimately sets the tone for calm, credibility and trust. As ICE continues its enforcement actions, misinformation has become a recurring operational challenge for local agencies.

In any crisis communications plan, response and speed matter. Local law enforcement must quickly verify whether a post exists and confirm whether the alleged activity involved ICE.

What should agencies do?

Upon verification, a statement should be created and posted within 15 to 30 minutes. The statement should be direct and specific.

Suggested headline: Clarification Regarding Law Enforcement Activity in [jurisdiction]

Initial statement: We are aware of social media posts and community concerns claiming Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in [location]. We can confirm that ICE is not conducting operations in our jurisdiction.

The activity referenced involved [brief factual description, such as local officers serving a warrant or participating in a task force] and was not related to immigration enforcement.

We understand these rumors can cause fear and confusion. We are sharing verified information as quickly as possible and will provide updates if new facts emerge.

For accurate information, please rely on official channels from [agency name].

In your draft statement, be explicit about who was involved and who was not involved. Name the type of operation without overexplaining, and reassure community members without sounding defensive. How you word your statement can either de-escalate or escalate fear in your community.

Patterns seen in effective responses

Upon reviewing statements from multiple agencies that successfully de-escalated public fear, several consistent patterns emerged:

Direct denial without hedging

Effective statements do not use phrases like “to our knowledge” or “at this time” when facts are confirmed.



Words that work: “ICE was not involved.”

Words to avoid: “We are not aware of ICE involvement.” Certainty builds trust when facts are solid.

Naming the fear

Departments that explicitly acknowledged fear diffused it faster.



Example: “We understand these reports can be alarming for members of our community.” This validates emotion without validating misinformation.

Clear role separation

The strongest statements clearly separated local law enforcement from federal immigration authority.



Example: “Our department does not participate in deportation raids or enforce civil immigration detainers.” This is especially effective in mixed-status communities.

Simple operational context

Successful agencies explained what was happening, not just what was not happening.



Example: “The activity was a domestic violence sweep involving local officers.” Specific beats vague.

Channel control

Departments that reminded the public where to find verified information regained narrative control.



Example: “Please rely on official department channels for updates.” This subtly undermines rumor sources without calling them out.

Local law enforcement agencies that respond swiftly to false allegations involving ICE using these approaches were more successful in reducing fear and maintaining community trust.

A rapid response framework for agencies

The following framework provides a structured approach for responding to false or viral social media posts claiming ICE activity:

Minute 0–15: Verify and contain internally

Confirm who was operating, where and under what authority. Confirm whether federal partners were present and, if so, which agencies were involved. Notify command staff and legal immediately. The key internal question is: “Can we state with confidence that ICE was not involved?”

15–30 minutes: Public holding statement

Publish a short, definitive holding statement quickly. Do not wait for perfect details. State who was not involved first. The primary goal is to stop fear from spreading.

30–45 minutes: Expand and humanize

Provide additional operational context. Acknowledge community concerns and fears. Reaffirm department policy regarding immigration enforcement and publish a link to that policy. This is the phase where trust is either gained or lost.

45–60 minutes: Monitor and correct

Monitor comments, local social media groups and media inquiries. Correct false claims directly when necessary. Provide reporters with the same language used on social media. Consistency matters more than volume.

Final thoughts

As false claims about ICE activity continue to surface nationwide, local law enforcement agencies must recognize that rapid, precise and empathetic communication is no longer optional — it is a core operational responsibility. Agencies that verify quickly, respond decisively and communicate with clarity not only stop misinformation from spreading but also demonstrate a commitment to transparency, trust and community well-being.

About the author

Robert Tornabene retired as Bureau Chief with over 27 years of law enforcement experience. He has worked for the Niles (Illinois) Police Department and Forest Park (Illinois) Police Department. His law enforcement experience includes public information, community policing, school resource officer and training. He is currently an adjunct instructor delivering PIO and leadership FEMA courses for Texas A&M TEEX.

Robert holds a bachelor’s in science degree in criminal justice and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. He oversaw and coordinated all department training, including active shooter training for local government buildings, businesses and the public. He supervised the Support Services Bureau at the Niles Police Department, which included records, community service officer, crime prevention bureau and traffic unit. Robert is CIT trained and was instrumental in bringing in the “We Are Not Alone” program to his department for officer mental health.

