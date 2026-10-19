Ohio officer killed in crash while responding to call
Clay Township Police Sergeant Jacob Roesler, 26, was responding to a crash with emergency lights activated when another vehicle crashed into his cruiser
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Clay Township Police Department officer has died after a driver crashed into his cruiser, WJW reported.
Sergeant Jacob Roesler, 26, was responding to a crash on Oct. 16. He was driving toward the scene with his emergency lights activated when another vehicle struck his cruiser.
The impact sent both vehicles crashing into poles. Roesler was declared dead at the scene, WJW reported.
The other driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Roesler had served with the police department for three years, according to a department-issued statement.
“He was a dedicated public servant who made a lasting impact on our department and the community he swore to protect,” the statement reads.
Trending
Members questioned whether Mayor Katie Wilson’s staffing goal would be enough to significantly reduce 911 call response times and make other meaningful changes
Officer Justin Cebulski helped ensure all occupants exited the home, including a man who was asleep in a bedroom while the fire spread
Guard members returned fire, striking the suspect; the incident unfolded when guard members heard gunshots and responded to break up a fight
BWC: Calif. officer fires through cruiser windshield after suspect shoots rifle at police during pursuit
Long Beach Police officers pursued the man for 20 minutes, during which time he fled at nearly 100 mph, pointed a rifle at officers and fired shots
Company News
Eva Saravia Joins SS8 as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Global Operations and Strategic Growth