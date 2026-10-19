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Ohio officer killed in crash while responding to call

Clay Township Police Sergeant Jacob Roesler, 26, was responding to a crash with emergency lights activated when another vehicle crashed into his cruiser

October 19, 2026 09:31 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Roesler

Clay Township Police Department

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Clay Township Police Department officer has died after a driver crashed into his cruiser, WJW reported.

Sergeant Jacob Roesler, 26, was responding to a crash on Oct. 16. He was driving toward the scene with his emergency lights activated when another vehicle struck his cruiser.

The impact sent both vehicles crashing into poles. Roesler was declared dead at the scene, WJW reported.

The other driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roesler had served with the police department for three years, according to a department-issued statement.

“He was a dedicated public servant who made a lasting impact on our department and the community he swore to protect,” the statement reads.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com