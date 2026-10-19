Ohio officer killed in crash while responding to call

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Clay Township Police Department officer has died after a driver crashed into his cruiser, WJW reported.

Sergeant Jacob Roesler, 26, was responding to a crash on Oct. 16. He was driving toward the scene with his emergency lights activated when another vehicle struck his cruiser.

The impact sent both vehicles crashing into poles. Roesler was declared dead at the scene, WJW reported.

The other driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roesler had served with the police department for three years, according to a department-issued statement.

“He was a dedicated public servant who made a lasting impact on our department and the community he swore to protect,” the statement reads.