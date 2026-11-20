DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is rolling back its 4-day, 10-hour shifts for officers outside the Patrol Bureau, WFAA reported.

The change would require all supervisors to return to an 8-hour workday, Chief Daniel Comeaux stated in an internal memo obtained by WFAA. Other staff members who are not supervisors will be eligible to remain on their current schedule unless they transfer positions.

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All new assignments outside of the patrol bureau will be scheduled for eight-hour shifts. The memo also emphasized the department’s effort to recruit specialized officers back into patrol, stating that the voluntary patrol bid period was extended to Dec. 7.

“I recognize that this change asks some of you to adjust, and I sincerely appreciate your flexibility and your dedication to this department,” Comeaux stated.

The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that the change was a result of discussions with unions and command staff, who recommended the change “for efficiency and to bolster support for the Patrol Bureau.”

The Dallas Police Association, however, told WFAA it was against the change, stating that the schedule change would not be beneficial for detectives.

Would you rather work 4/10s or 5/8s, and why?