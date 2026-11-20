Grand Theft Auto VI, known to gamers as GTA 6, may have come near to “breaking the internet” on its Nov. 18-19 launch day as usage shot up with the game’s long-awaited release, Variety reported.

Internet usage and streaming viewership shot up to record highs as viewers tuned in to watch gamers play through for the first time. Critics have praised the game’s storytelling and gameplay. The game currently has a score of 99 out of 100 on metacritic.

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However, the game’s popularity has raised concerns among police officers that the fictional thefts, assaults and violence could translate into real-life antics for young fans. As the game rolled out, multiple police departments issued warnings reminding players to keep the crime inside the game.

Prosper Police Department

Prosper Police Department’s post is a straightforward road safety reminder, using the game’s launch to ask drivers to put their phones down and obey the speed limit.

“Save the reckless driving for the game,” the post reads.

Aurora Police Department

The Aurora Police Department’s post is a tongue-in-cheek reminder that real-world consequences don’t reset like a wanted level, with a warm sign-off that welcomes the game as long as the mayhem stays online.

“One star is plenty and will lead to you in handcuffs,” the post reads.

Widnes Police

Widnes Police’s post is a plea from officers who are just as eager to play as everyone else, asking the public to behave so they can clock off on time.

“Could we humbly ask everyone not to commit crime today. We are also looking forward to GTA 6 and want to finish on time,” the post states.

Newark, Calif. Police Department

A post from the Newark Police Department keeps things simple, framing its warnings as “friendly reminders” and sticking to a short list of real-world rules, with the sign-off urging fans to enjoy the game without acting it out.

Hebron, Ohio Police Department

Hebron Ohio Police Department’s post flips the angle entirely, offering sympathy to the fictional Vice City cops who are about to have a very busy few days.

“Thinking of you all at VCPD over the next few days,” the post reads.

City of Peru Police Department

The City of Peru Police Department’s post jokes that Peru, Illinois, is not part of the game “yet,” then turns video game mechanics against players, with reset buttons, cheat codes and test-driving squad cars all ruled out.

“Grand Theft Auto: Illinois Valley coming next???” a Facebook commenter replied.

Greensboro Police Department

Greensboro Police Department’s post is a deadpan warning that anything learned in the game’s drug trade won’t pass as a résumé in the real world.

Did you learn to sell illegal narcotics in GTA 6 and then bring your talents into the real world? Come talk to us and show us your business plan. — Greensboro Police Department (@GSO_Police) November 18, 2026

“Come talk to us and show us your business plan,” the post reads.

Calgary Police Service

Calgary Police Service’s post skips the warnings and instead turns its Traffic Unit into game critics, asking what a traffic cop makes of Grand Theft Auto’s driving.

Los Banos Police Department

Los Banos Police Department’s post opens in internet-speak, saying GTA 6 “has entered the chat,” then keeps its reminders brief and focused on what the game lets players escape that real life doesn’t: shaking a wanted level, losing officers and hitting respawn.

Eudora Police Department

Eudora Police Department’s post pairs its game-versus-reality warnings with a wink at the launch-day sick calls its own officers might be planning.

“Chief, if you are reading this, we’re all perfectly healthy,” the post reads.

Cedaredge Police Department

Town of Cedaredge Police Department’s post grounds the game’s stunts in local landmarks, warning that jumping Surface Creek or escaping through the Grand Mesa won’t work outside Vice City.

“We’ll continue patrolling the streets of Cedaredge while some of you patrol the streets of Vice City,” the post reads.