Fairway Mortgage’s non-profits expand their impacts

MADISON, Wis.,— Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced today that two of its non-profit organizations have set new levels of impact and outreach this year.

The American Warrior Initiative, known as AWI, brings awareness to the challenges facing the men and women who have served in the military, police forces, fire departments, and other front-line organizations. As part of that effort, AWI funds Service Dogs and their training for military veterans or first responders in need. Yesterday in Wisconsin, AWI gave four Service Dogs to 2 individuals in law enforcement, 1 paramedic for the local fire department, and one Vietnam Veteran bringing the total number of Service Dogs funded to 368

“Yesterday’s event showed how AWI finds and fills the needs of deserving veterans and first responders, and what better way to highlight that the week of July 4th?” said Louise Thaxton, the CEO of AWI. “But we also strive to bridge the military-civilian divide by educating real estate professionals on how to best serve veterans with products such as VA loans when they’re looking to buy homes.”

In that effort, AWI has trained more than 38,000 real estate professionals how to effectively work with veterans. AWI also attracts top VA loan officers to Fairway who find working for a lender with such meaningful backing of veterans appealing. “And it’s not just L.O.s,” remarked AWI CEO Thaxton. “I hear it at most events – real estate agents ask me how they can send business to Fairway – they want to work with a company as passionate about veterans as they are.” Fairway also recently launched American Frontline Rewards, a program that offers credits toward loan closing costs for veterans and other first responders.

AWI’s total monetary outlay for the Service Dogs, financial grants, and its other initiatives totals more than $8 million, and every dollar donated to AWI goes directly to support the recipients as Fairway covers the cost of operating the non-profit.

Fairway’s other public non-profit is Fairway Cares which is designed to help individuals and families battling critical illness, physical trauma, or loss of a loved one in the form of custom care packages and financial grants. So far in 2024, Fairway Cares has distributed 1,027 care packages and 111 financial grants, and over the lifetime of Fairway Cares, 12,241 care packages have been delivered and 1,957 financial grants have been released.

