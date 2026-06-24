New $3B DOJ Grant opens — but only for agencies meeting key federal partnerships

The Department of Justice has released one of the largest law enforcement equipment and staffing grant opportunities in recent years — making approximately $3 billion available through the FY26 Bridging Immigration-Related Deficits Experienced Nationwide (BIDEN) Program.

But unlike traditional DOJ funding, this program is highly targeted. Eligibility is tied directly to an agency’s participation in federal immigration enforcement partnerships.

What the BIDEN Program funds

The program is designed to strengthen law enforcement, prosecution, and detention capabilities related to immigration enforcement and transnational crime, including gang activity, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

Funding is flexible across several core categories:



Personnel: Hiring or rehiring sworn officers, investigators, prosecutors, and detention staff

Operations: Supporting enforcement, investigative, prosecution, detention, and transportation activities

Technology and equipment: Investments that enhance investigations, intelligence sharing, and evidence management

For many agencies, the technology and equipment category will be the most actionable.

Allowable investments include (but are not limited to):



Drones and counter-drone technology

Body-worn cameras

License plate readers

Video surveillance systems

Crime analysis and intelligence platforms

Evidence management systems

Forensic technology

Communications and dispatch systems

Jail and detention technology

Other equipment and software that supports investigations, apprehensions, detention operations, and enforcement activities

The critical gating factor: Federal partnership

While the funding is substantial, eligibility is the defining feature of this program.

To apply, agencies must either:

Participate in (or commit to entering) an ICE 287(g)

Participate in (or commit to supporting) Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF

In practice, this means agencies must demonstrate active or planned collaboration with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

For agencies not currently engaged in these partnerships, participation would require both operational and policy alignment—making eligibility as much a strategic decision as an administrative one.

What this means for law enforcement leaders

This program highlights several important trends in federal grant funding and requires agencies to think beyond traditional grant strategy.



Large-scale funding—but not universally accessible: While $3 billion in available funding is significant, many agencies will not meet eligibility requirements without aligning to federal partnership programs.

Technology funding remains a major opportunity: For agencies that do qualify, the program presents a meaningful opportunity to modernize technology and equipment.

Federal collaboration is increasingly tied to funding access: Grant eligibility is directly linked to participation in federal enforcement initiatives.

Key deadlines

Round 1: July 15 ( Grants.gov JustGrants

Round 2: August 19 ( Grants.gov JustGrants

Round 3: September 23 ( Grants.gov JustGrants

How to prepare

The first step is determining eligibility and alignment with federal partnership requirements. From there, successful applications will clearly connect requested funding to defined enforcement and investigation outcomes.

Final thoughts

The BIDEN Program represents a major federal investment in law enforcement—but it is not a general funding opportunity. It is a targeted program designed to support agencies engaged in federal immigration enforcement partnerships.

For those that qualify, it offers access to funding at a scale rarely seen in recent years. For others, it signals a broader shift in how federal funding is being structured — placing greater emphasis on alignment with national enforcement strategies.