Top 5 opioid settlement grant opportunities you shouldn’t miss this spring

Editor’s Note: Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully-developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

As communities continue to address the opioid epidemic, millions of dollars from national opioid settlements are being distributed across the country. These funds present an opportunity for local agencies to launch, expand or sustain programs that save lives and support recovery.

Whether you’re building out prevention efforts, enhancing treatment access or expanding community outreach, now is the time to act. Below are five high-impact grant opportunities with upcoming deadlines, curated by Lexipol’s Grant Services Team.

1. Franklin County, Maine — Opioid Settlement Funds

Deadline: June 30, 2025

Franklin County is investing settlement dollars into community-based solutions focused on mental health services, recovery support and overdose prevention. Programs that demonstrate collaboration across public health, public safety and local organizations are strongly encouraged.

Franklin County, Maine - Opioid Settlement Funds

2. Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board Grant

Deadline: June 11, 2025

The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board is allocating up to $29 million in grants to counties, municipalities, public school districts, technology school districts and public trusts. Eligible projects include treatment and recovery programs, opioid abuse education, mental health assistance and strategies to decrease the supply of narcotics across the state.

Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board Grant

3. Sonoma County, California — Opioid Settlement Funds

Deadline: May 7, 2025

This grant opportunity supports projects that align with Sonoma County’s public health goals. Priority is given to initiatives that demonstrate measurable outcomes in education, treatment or prevention.

Sonoma County, California – Opioid Settlement Funds

4. Missoula Metropolitan Abatement Region (Montana) — Opioid Settlement Grants

Deadline: May 18, 2025

Targeted at several counties in Montana, this program funds regional responses to the opioid crisis. Proposals that integrate data-driven strategies and provide long-term support for affected populations are encouraged.

Missoula Metropolitan Abatement Region Opioid Settlement Grants (Montana)

5. Cumberland County, North Carolina — Opioid Settlement Funds

Deadline: May 30, 2025

Cumberland County is seeking programs that support underserved and high-risk populations, especially youth, rural residents and justice-involved individuals. Funds can support prevention, education and recovery-focused efforts.

Cumberland County, NC – Opioid Settlement Funds

Why opioid settlement grants matter

These grants provide more than funding; they represent a chance to build resilient systems, support frontline efforts and address the root causes of opioid misuse. Every agency, no matter the size, has a role to play.

Need more info about opioid settlement grants?

Track active and upcoming funding with the Community Grant Tracker

Explore state-by-state distributions via KFF Health News

Lexipol can help

Our Grant Services Team can assist with strategy, writing and submission support to make your proposal stand out. Reach out today to get started.



|More: On-demand webinar: Unlocking public safety grants and funding in 2025

