$100,000 grant brings new ticketing system to Mich. police

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. — With only three available cars, Columbia Township Police officers can be spread pretty thinly during patrols. Taking one car out for several hours a week doesn’t help.

“The officers write tickets the day before and we have to trip all the way up to Jackson to deliver tickets to the court,” said Columbia Township Police Chief David Elwell on the everyday routine.

According to Elwell, it’s a problem faced by several of Jackson County’s outlying townships and communities. It’s also the main reason why the county is moving to a new e-ticketing system in patrol cars.

