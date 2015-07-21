12 Minn. police agencies get grants for DWI enforcement
By Ashley Roberts
WCCO
MINNEAPOLIS — It’s no secret drinking and driving don’t mix.
It only takes one drink for a driver to put him or herself, and other drivers on the road, at risk.
“Through education, enhanced enforcement and awareness, an increasing number of motorists are choosing to drive sober,” Bruce Gordon, spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said.
Full story: 12 Minn. Police Agencies Awarded Grants For New DWI Enforcement