$124K grant aims to outfit Texas cops with body cams

By Brandon K. Scott

The Woodlands Villager

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County commissioners have approved a grant application seeking funding for 23 in-car video cameras for the Sheriff’s Office and 12 body cameras for the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office.

The county is submitting the grant through the Houston-Galveston Area Council, a measure that was approved by commissioner’s at the end of February.

The application for the in-car video and recording systems with software, maintenance and technical support is for the next fiscal year at $124,000.

