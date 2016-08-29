$1.4 million grant funds Vt. police drug task force

By Morgan True

The Stowe Reporter

VERMONT — Vermont officials say a $1.4 million federal grant awarded nearly a year ago is about to start paying dividends in police efforts to stem the flow of heroin into the state.

The Department of Justice Anti-Heroin Task Force grant was used to hire five new state troopers who completed their training in June.

That allowed the Vermont State Police to make five experienced troopers full-time detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force, a statewide unit that works with local and federal agencies to combat drug trafficking.

