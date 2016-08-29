$1.4 million grant funds Vt. police drug task force
The federal grant will start paying dividends in police efforts to stem the flow of heroin into the state
By Morgan True
The Stowe Reporter
VERMONT — Vermont officials say a $1.4 million federal grant awarded nearly a year ago is about to start paying dividends in police efforts to stem the flow of heroin into the state.
The Department of Justice Anti-Heroin Task Force grant was used to hire five new state troopers who completed their training in June.
That allowed the Vermont State Police to make five experienced troopers full-time detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force, a statewide unit that works with local and federal agencies to combat drug trafficking.
