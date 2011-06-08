2011 Community Oriented Policing Services Conference - August 1-2

Whether you are a chief, sheriff, patrol officer, elected official, public safety director, or civic leader, the 2011 Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Conference will provide you with practical information to help make your community safer during changing economic times.

Join members of the public safety community and community policing partners to address the practical needs of the field and explore a diverse agenda filled with demonstrated solutions and innovative approaches to common public safety challenges.

When

Monday, August 1, 2011 8:00 AM

Tuesday, August 2, 2011 5:00 PM Eastern Time

Where

Renaissance Washington DC Downtown Hotel

999 Ninth Street NW

Washington, District of Columbia 20001

(202) 898-9000

Registration is free for attendees.