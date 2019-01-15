$20K grant to aid Ariz. police in street enforcement

Shaq Davis

Arizona Daily Star

TUCSON, Nev. — A new grant awarded to the Tucson Police Department will go towards increasing enforcement on city streets through September.

The $20,000 Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Enforcement Grant will fund overtime enforcement to catch people who violate laws known to contribute to dangerous collisions.

Officers will look out for: speeding motorists, red-light runners, vehicles failing to stop at crosswalks, school zone violations, jaywalking and bicyclists riding the wrong direction and on sidewalks, a police news release said.

