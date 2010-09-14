3 Ala. departments get federal grant money

By Christina Chambers

WLTZ - NBC 38

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Police Department, and the Opelika Police Department received a federal grant from the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG). The grant is worth about $65,000 and was divided among the three agencies.

Sheriff Jay Jones says the Sheriffs Office is purchasing bullet resistance vests or bullet proof vests. “I can’t stress to you how critical bullet resistance vests are,” said Jones. Sheriff Jones said bullet resistance vests need to be replaced about every five years. One vest can cost up to $1,000.

