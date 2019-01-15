$500K grant funds new domestic violence unit for Pittsburgh PD

By Megan Guza

Pittsburgh Tribune

A Pittsburgh police unit focused solely on domestic violence is in the works thanks to a $500,000 grant from the local Nina Baldwin Fisher Foundation.

Legislation to accept the grant was introduced before City Council on Tuesday, said Tim McNulty, spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto.

The money will pay for the domestic violence unit and supplement an existing domestic violence detective with a dedicated sergeant, detective specialist and civilian clerical employee, officials said.

