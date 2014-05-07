$50K grant will get NY cops domestic abuse team

By Michael Horgan

The Observer

HYDE PARK, N.Y. — The Hyde Park Police are getting state funds to fight domestic abuse.

The $50,000 grant from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) will help local law enforcement officials create a Domestic Abuse Response Team (DART) that will work with established programs throughout Dutchess County to target domestic violence.

The grant is part of Operation IMPACT, a state initiative that supports strategic crime-fighting and violence reduction resources in the 17 counties outside of New York City that account for 80 percent of crime upstate and on Long Island.

