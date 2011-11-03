Ala. departments get traffic safety grants

By Bernie Delinski

Times Daily

FLORENCE, Ala. — Law enforcement officials are receiving the first signs the holiday season is on its way: traffic safety grants.

This week, a $1,500 grant was approved for the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and a $2,500 grant for the Florence Police Department.

Officials say many local departments have or will receive similar funds to allow them to step up enforcement during the season.

“For us, (the grant is) crucially important,” Colbert Sheriff Ronnie May said. “It helps pay the overtime for officers to work on the enforcement of DUIs, reckless drivers and those types of things that bring the potential for tragedy on our roadways.

