Ala. gets $300K grant to track sex offenders

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has been awarded a $300,000 federal grant that will enhance the state’s ability to track sex offenders.

Gov. Bob Riley announced the grant Thursday, saying the funds will be used to improve electronic information sharing concerning sex offenders.

The money will also be used to help local law enforcement agencies conduct in-person address verification checks.

The state’s sex offender registry is maintained by the Department of Public Safety.

That department will serve as the lead agency and administer thegrant, which was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice.