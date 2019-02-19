Ala. governor awards grant to police department for drug detection device

WVTM13.com

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a nearly $23,000 grant to the Moody Police Department to upgrade equipment and assist officers on the job.

A news release from the governor’s office said the $22,955 grant will go toward the purchase of a hand-held analyzing device which can identify 450 illegal drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine. The device allows officers to obtain results more quickly.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA has awarded a number of similar grants to law enforcement agencies across Alabama to purchase necessary equipment.

