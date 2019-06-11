Ala. PD receives $700K grant for body cameras

The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham police department has received a $700,000 federal grant to purchase 276 body cameras.

“We’ve been having some issues with the men and women that go out to write parking citations being harassed and things like that so we’re also going to equip all of them with body cameras,” said Councilor Hunter Williams, chair of the council’s public safety committee.

The date for implementing the cameras is contingent upon when the city will receive the grant.

Williams said the new equipment is needed to upgrade technology and part of the planned $1.5 million Real Time Crime Center which will be housed on the fourth floor of Birmingham Police Headquarters and modeled after the Jefferson Metro Area Crime Center which is equipped with a wall-sized bank of video screens, computers and other technology.

Full story: Birmingham Police Dept. receives $700K grant for body cameras