Ala. police get grant for body cameras

By Kellie Singleton

Times Daily

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — Twenty-five body cameras already in use by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be paid for with funds received from the Franklin County Community Development Commission.

Commission member Brad Bolton said three grants were approved Friday. They include $3,010 from Sen. Larry Stutts, $2,408 from Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow, and $602 from Rep. Ken Johnson for a total of $6,020. Bolton said the grant amounts are approved based on the percentage of the population each legislator represents that would be affected by the grant.

“These cameras are something we considered to be a necessity, and we appreciate the members of the Franklin County Community Development Commission and the legislators they represent for approving the grants for these cameras,” Sheriff Shannon Oliver said. “We have been using them for about two weeks now, and we’ve already seen how useful they can be in certain situations.”

