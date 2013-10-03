Ala. police receive grant for school resource officer

By Laura Camper

The Anniston Star

HEFLIN, Ala. — Heflin police officials last week received a $107,300 federal grant that will pay for the salary of a school resource officer.

Five police departments in Alabama received the grant, which is provided by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing.

For Heflin, the money means the city can hire an officer for the three years, said Sgt. Kevin Turley, one of the officers who helped write the grant. Once the grant is over the city is required to maintain that position for at least 12 months, Turley said.

