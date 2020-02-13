Ala. police, sheriff’s office get grant for gunfire detection software

Kirsten Fiscus

Montgomery Advertiser

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Montgomery Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will get a boost in funding to pay for initiatives aimed at making the community safer thanks to a state grant.

Montgomery police Capt. Regina Duckett said the money will be enough to cover the cost of one additional device, similar to a ShotSpotter, to be used in an area that “has shown an increase in gunfire related calls.” Duckett declined to say where that location is.

This new additional device will be the second addition to the department’s gunfire detection software, Duckett said.

Full story: Grant to provide thousands to Montgomery police, sheriff’s office for new equipment