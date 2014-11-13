Ariz. grant will help university police fight DUIs

By Michelle McManimon

Arizona Daily Sun

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona University Police Department will get some help with DUI enforcement over the next few months.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded NAUPD a $6,685 grant to crack down on drunk driving on some of the busiest weekends of the year.

The money will pay for one to two extra officers to work overtime during Thanksgiving, NAU Commencement weekend, Christmas and New Year’s. Their job will be to look for impaired drivers.

