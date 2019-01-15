Ark., first responders receive $150K grant to train in ‘Stop the Bleed’

By Region 8 Newsdesk

JONESBORO, AR — The Blue and You Foundation awarded a $149, 973 grant to Stop the Bleeding Foundation.

The money will be used to train both law enforcement officers and firefighters across Arkansas and Memphis in life-saving techniques.

Each participant will attend an eight-hour course and then receive an Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK) to carry on- and off-duty.

Full story: $150,000 grant will help train police, firefighters