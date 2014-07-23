Calif. chief to seek funding for body cams

By Allison Gatlin

The Salinas Californian

SALINAS, Calif. — Amid a conversation about mistrust between the Alisal’s Latino population and the Salinas Police Department, Chief Kelly McMillin announced Monday the intention to seek Measure V money to fund uniform cameras.

With a potential $20 million up for grabs should a tax measure pass later this year, McMillin said the first unit to receive funding will be patrol.

“We need to stop the bleeding in patrol,” he said. “Then there’s the build out from there.”

