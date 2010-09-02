Calif. cities win federal funding

Contra Costa Times

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — More than $235,000 in federal funding is on its way to Solano County law enforcement agencies, local congressional leaders announced Tuesday.

Representatives George Miller and John Garamendi, both D-Solano, announced the new federal funds awarded to law enforcement agencies from the federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG).

The JAG Program, administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), is the leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions.

Read more on the Contra Costa Times.

