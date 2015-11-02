Calif. cops receive $550K for DUI patrols

Champion Newspapers

CHINO, Calif. —Part of a $550,000 grant awarded Wednesday to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department will be used for DUI patrols and special traffic enforcement operations in Chino Hills, sheriff’s officials announced.

The grant was awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety. The grant also will pay for similar operations at sheriff’s stations in Rancho Cucamonga, Yucaipa, Highland, Victorville, Hesperia and Apple Valley, said San Bernardino County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Phil Dupper of the Rancho Cucamonga station.

Chino Police was awarded a $167,872 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for a year-long program of special enforcement and public awareness efforts to prevent traffic related deaths and injuries, the department announced Wednesday.

