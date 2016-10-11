Calif. department awarded grant that will allow officer to work with schools full-time

By Brandon Johansen

ABC23

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — The California City Police Department has received a grant from the Department of Justice, making them the only Kern County agency that benefited.

The DOJ awarded nearly $120 million to 184 law agencies. California agencies received over $11 million, and Cal City got $125,000.00.

According to Police Chief Eric Hurtado, that money will go towards the departments current school program. They currently have an officer that patrols schools part time; this grant will allow that officer to do it full time, giving the department a permanent presence near the community’s youth.

