Calif. PD will hire 15 new cops with grant

By Doug Oakley

San Jose Mercury News

OAKLAND — The police department will get 15 new officers in about a year with a $1.87 million, three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, officials announced Wednesday.

And, as a result of other new hires, the department will have a little over 700 officers by the end of October, Mayor Jean Quan and Police Chief Sean Whent said.

That’s the most officers the department has had since 2010, the mayor said.

