Calif. police and fire departments receive Homeland Security grants

By Veronica Rocha

Glendale News-Press

GLENDALE, Calif. — Glendale police and fire officials received more than $850,000 in U.S. Department of Homeland Security grants this week for intelligence-gathering equipment and search-and-rescue training.

Enhancements to video equipment on police helicopters, upgrades to night-vision capabilities, new police protective wear and equipment for the city’s regional training center at Scholl Canyon are some of the projects that will be funded through grants, Police Capt. Ray Edey said.

The funding will also pay for license plate camera recognition systems to be installed on two patrol vehicles and for new cameras along the rail systems in the San Fernando Road corridor, he said.

