Calif. police get 3 electric motorcycles through grant

By Rosalio Ahumada

Merced Sun-Star

CERES, Calif. — The Ceres Police Department has purchased three electric motorcycles for its traffic unit with grant funding from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Ceres Police Chief Art de Werk said buying the motorcycles is part of an effort to preserve the environment and increase policing efficiencies. “We are also interested in the health benefits for the officers by decreasing their exposure to the exhaust of traditional motorcycles,” de Werk said in a news release.

The motorcycles’ entire cost was covered by the air district grant. Department officials said they chose the Zero DS motorcycles because of their reliability, low maintenance, battery range and capacity, maneuverability and lightweight chassis.

The motorcycles’ entire cost was covered by the air district grant.

Full Story: Ceres police get three electric motorcycles