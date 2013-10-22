Calif. police get $65K for DUI enforcement

Humboldt Beacon

FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Police Department will be administering a $65,000 state grant to increase “Avoid the 7” DUI task force enforcement across Humboldt County, the department announced Wednesday in a press release.

“This program has helped Humboldt County law enforcement agencies educate the public and remove impaired drivers from our roadways,” Coordinator Sgt. Charles Ellebrecht said in the release. “With this funding, our agencies can continue working with the public to make our roadways safer for all who use them.”

Officers from law enforcement agencies across the county will jointly staff DUI/driver license checkpoints, multi-agency DUI Task Force deployments, and local DUI saturation patrols, according to the release. The “worst of the worst” repeat DUI offenders will be targeted with warrant/probation sweeps, and court sting enforcement operations focusing on DUI offenders who drive on suspended licenses after being ordered not to drive by a judge.

