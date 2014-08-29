Calif. police grant will go toward kids’ prevention programs, equipment

By Leeta-Rose Ballester

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Police Department will get a boost to its prevention and education programs as well as some new equipment, thanks to a $290,714 federal grant.

A total of $64,768 has been set aside for police participation in the TEAM Kids Program and the Parent Project while another $124,245 is slated to go toward eight digital truck radios and 179 pistols.

The funding comes from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

