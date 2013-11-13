Calif. police receive $40K for equipment upgrades

By Phillip Zonkel

Long Beach Press Telegram

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. — The Police Department will receive a $40,954 grant from the Department of Homeland Security as reimbursement for the purchase of various law enforcement equipment over the past three years.

About $23,619 will be used on automated vehicle license plate readers, which can be portable or positioned on a squad car.

The readers scan license plates on passing vehicles and check the information against local, regional and state criminal databases. Each plate is also compared with plate numbers associated with auto thefts, felony warrants, parking violations and Amber alerts.

Full Story: Signal Hill Police Department to receive $40,954 Homeland Security grant