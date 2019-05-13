Charity founded in honor of slain Mass. LEO awards first grants

Boston.com

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A charity founded in honor of a slain Massachusetts police officer has awarded its first grants.

The Sean M. Gannon Memorial Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation recently awarded $3,000 in grants to five nonprofit organizations.

The initial recipients were Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands; the Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Bedford; Stonehill College; and YMCA Cape Cod, which received $500 apiece; and Westfield State University which received $1,000.

