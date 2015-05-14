Chicago police foundation aims to replace 8K vests

ABC 7

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s “Get Behind the Vest” campaign will receive a $20,000 grant from The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The donation will be used to purchase 41 bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers.

The “Get Behind the Vest” campaign is an initiative of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to raise $4 million to help purchase 8,000 replacement bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers. Since its launch in September 2014, more than $1.6 million has been raised and 2,787 new vests have been distributed.

“CPMF and the officers are very grateful to Firehouse Subs for this grant and their continued support of public safety officers,” said CPMF Executive Director Phil Cline. “The grant will be used to protect the lives of officers who are currently wearing vests that have expired and may no longer be effective in stopping a bullet. One bullet can change the life of an officer forever.”

