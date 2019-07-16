Colo. police get $40K grant for mental health

By Erin Crooks

KJCT8

MONTROSE, Colo. -- The City of Montrose is receiving a grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

Over $40,000 is being granted to provide peer support training to police officers and to buy an equipped vehicle for a mental health co-responder.

The program allows the mental health clinician to work alongside officers, both at police headquarters and on patrol. The trained officers will serve the Police Department and be available to employees as peer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Full story: Montrose police get $40K grant for mental health