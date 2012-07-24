Conn. city gets law enforcement grant

The Bridgeport News

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — U.S. Rep. Jim Himes and the mayors of Bridgeport, Stamford and Norwalk announced three law enforcement grants today totaling $291,001. Bridgeport received $194,298 to make upgrades to its police firing range. Stamford received $46,441 for police officer training and computer equipment purchases. Norwalk received $50,262 for personnel costs associated with the high visibility and selective enforcement patrol project, which will increase police presence in “hot spots” where there have been gang-related incidents.

“These funds will help ensure that the Stamford, Norwalk and Bridgeport police departments have the resources they need to combat gang violence, compensate officers who put their lives on the line, and keep our communities safe,” Himes said. “As Congress continues to debate federal spending, we must remember that public safety is our top priority, and grants like these help keep residents safe.”

“This grant will bolster the Norwalk Police in their ongoing work to escalate a visible law enforcement presence in areas of know gang hostility,” Norwalk Mayor Richard Moccia said. “On behalf of all Norwalk citizens I wish to express thanks to the Department of Justice and especially to Congressman Himes for his effort to secure this funding that will help make Norwalk neighborhoods safer.”

Full Story: Bridgeport gets law enforcement grant