Conn. police receive $60K for DUI grant

By Kendra Baker

Wilton Bulletin

WILTON, Conn. — The Board of Finance approved the Wilton Police Department’s request to receive $60,600 in funding through a 2016 Comprehensive DUI Grant during its Oct. 20 meeting.

The grant would allow the department to patrol and look for intoxicated drivers using enforcement techniques like DUI checkpoints. It would also allow more officers than usual to patrol at a time.

The grant will be used for holidays with high likelihood of intoxicated drivers, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Labor Day.

